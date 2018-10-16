David Abney joins Macy's board of directors

Macy’s, Inc. has appointed David Abney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., to its board of directors, effective October 25, 2018. The company said in a statement that Abney has held the roles of chairman and chief executive officer of UPS, Inc. since 2016 and 2014, respectively. He previously served as chief operating officer since 2007, overseeing logistics, sustainability and engineering across the UPS transportation network.

“David is a strong leader who understands what we need to win in this dynamic, competitive retail environment. We are excited to have him join our board and look forward to his contributions,” added Jeff Gennette, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Macy’s, Inc to the statement.

Abney, prior to serving as chief operating officer, was president of UPS International. Earlier in his career, he served as president of SonicAir, a same-day delivery service. Abney serves on the board of Catalyst, an organization working to accelerate and advance women, including women of color, into senior leadership and board positions, and was elected as the 2019 Chairman of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

“Macy’s, Inc., is a historic company and one of America’s most iconic brands. I look forward to serving on the board as the company navigates this exciting period of transition and growth,” said Abney.

With the addition of Abney, the Macy’s board of directors will comprise 11 members. Abney, the company said, will serve on the compensation and management development committee.

Picture:David Abney via Businesswire