David Beckham recognised in King's Birthday Honours list

David Beckham, the football star-turned-entrepreneur, who has a successful eyewear brand with Authentic Brands Group and an ongoing partnership with luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss, has been knighted in the annual King's Birthday Honours list.

Beckham, who is already an OBE, was honoured with a Knighthood for his services to sport and charity.

His wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who can be officially known as Lady Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to congratulate her husband, saying: “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!!

"What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most - your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family - has never wavered.

“The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx.”

There was also recognition for Craig Beaumont, who received an OBE for his work on the Federation of Small Businesses, while Douglas Perkins, who co-founded optical and audiology retailer Specsavers with his wife in 1984, received a CBE for services to business and trade.

Professor Sophie Thomas was also honoured with an OBE for her services to sustainable design.