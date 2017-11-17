David Frink resigns from managing board of Gerry Weber

The supervisory board of Gerry Weber International has approved the mutually agreed termination of Dr. David Frink’s membership from the managing board. The company said that Frink’s resignation has nothing to do with the business performance of the company or one of its subsidiaries.

Dr. Frink was appointed to the managing board of the company in May 2009. Meanwhile, the supervisory board has appointed Jörg Stüber as temporary board member, who will be responsible for Frink’s former departments - finance, IR, corporate sourcing, compliance and IT. Ralf Weber, CEO, will take over the responsibility for the departments such as procurement, HR and logistics.

Stüber joined Gerry Weber as head of finance in May 2011. The company added that in the context of the company’s realignment programme he was appointed division director (EVP) of the shared services finance, IR, corporate sourcing, compliance and IT in July 2017.

The company further announced that three strategic business units were implemented as of July 1, 2017 namely Gerry Weber/Talkabout, Taifun/Samoon and Hallhuber.

