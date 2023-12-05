David Prager and Ryan Perry to exit De Beers

Diamond company De Beers Group has confirmed a new organisational structure and executive committee following the news that David Prager, executive vice president and chief brand officer, and Ryan Perry, acting executive vice president of strategy and innovation, have decided to leave in 2024.

In a statement, De Beers said that changes to its executive committee and the new organisational structure would allow it to deliver its strategy, “generating sustainable profitable growth and building on the company’s leading position in the diamond industry”.

The London-based company said both Prager, who has been with De Beers since 2006 and led the transformation of its purpose and brand, and Perry, who has been working in operational and strategic leadership roles across the value chain, will continue to serve on the executive committee while overseeing the transition of their responsibilities to other members.

Commenting on Prager’s contribution to De Beers, Al Cook, chief executive officer of the De Beers Group, said: “Throughout his time at De Beers, David’s insight, creativity and leadership have propelled us forward. He transformed our brand and marketing strategy; managed complex issues in a way that built trust with stakeholders and strengthened our reputation around the world; and he designed a sustainability framework that has protected the natural world, improved people’s lives and deepened our clients’ connection to our diamonds.

“While I will be very sorry to lose David, I know that his values and ability to build common ground will stay with De Beers for years to come. I would like to personally thank him for his outstanding contribution to the company.”

In addition, De Beers added that Tom Johnson will join the executive team as general counsel, effective January 1. He will oversee the company’s legal and company secretariat functions.

Al Cook, chief executive officer of De Beers Group, said: “I am proud to announce our new Executive Committee. This team combines members with deep experience of De Beers with new leaders who bring fresh perspectives. I look forward to working with each of them to deliver an exciting future for De Beers.”