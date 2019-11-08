David's Bridal appoints Kelly Cook as chief marketing officer

Kelly Cook has been appointed to the role of chief marketing officer of David's Bridal. Cook brings extensive marketing and managing experience to the role, having held similar positions with Pier 1, Kmart, Sears and DSW.

Cook is the fourth new executive to join the company this year. David's Bridal filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2018 and has since been working on an ongoing restructuring plan. James Marcum was named chief executive officer in June, followed by the appointments of Jeff Warzel to the role of chief supply chain officer and Bob Walker to the role of chief field operations and store experience officer.

"Kelly is a true marketing leader, with a strong understanding of the customer, deep technical expertise in digital transformation and IT, and a talent in building brands," Marcum said in a statement. "Her background is ideally suited to lead the team into our next phase of growth, and we're excited about the possibilities ahead."

Cook will report directly to Marcum. In her role, she will oversee marketing, ecommerce, advertising, CRM, communications, creative, events, and strategic partnership divisions for David's Bridal.