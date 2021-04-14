David's Bridal appoints new vice president of global creative and brand marketing

David's Bridal has named Bryan Dow as its new vice president of global creative and brand marketing.

Dow has over 20 years of strategic creative and brand marketing experience having held multiple leadership roles at brands including OshKosh B'gosh, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, and Lands' End.

In his new role, Dow will lead the brand and creative teams and will report to chief marketing and IT officer Kelly Cook.

Cook welcomed Dow to the company and described him as a leader “with the rare combination of creative passions, business acumen, digital prowess, and content innovations”. She said: “This approach ensures we are always rethinking how we are delivering magical moments. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on our team.”

Dow commented: “I am honored to join a powerhouse like David's Bridal during such an exciting time of transformation. I look forward to working with an incredibly talented team to continue building on the success David's has established in serving today's modern bride.”