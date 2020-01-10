David's Bridal continues to make changes to its leadership team

David's Bridal has appointed Nevin Shetty to the newly created role of chief partnership officer and Lia Madonna to head of partnership services. Both appointments were internal promotions. Both will be responsible for leading the growth of the company's rapidly expanding partnership department, according to a company statement.

The company has been rapidly transforming its leadership team over the last eight months after naming James Marcum as chief executive officer in June 2019. Marcum's appointment came shortly after restructuring plans and a bankruptcy scare in late 2018.

The most recent appointments in the company's leadership team have been for roles that involve reaching consumers, such as in customer experience or marketing. Just a few weeks ago, David's Bridal created the position of chief digital experience officer, internally promoting Lizzy Ellingson to fill it, and Callie Canfield was appointed the role of vice president of marketing and communications early last month. Kelly Cook was named chief marketing officer in November.

"In addition to providing our brides a one-stop shop for all her dress and accessory needs on her special day, we want to be her one-stop shop for the wedding day and beyond, as well," Cook said in a recent statement. "As 'stress-free devotees', we are committed to making things as easy, elegant, and effortless as possible for her as she plans every last detail of her magical moments.

"Nevin and Lia are perfectly equipped to provide this experience for our brides, including expanding and diversifying our partnership community. Strategically, we see this as a key component of our growth strategy as it exponentially increases categories we serve."