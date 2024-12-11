De Beers Jewellers names new chief marketing officer

De Beers Jewellers has appointed Henry Jun Liu as its chief marketing officer to lead the luxury jewellery house’s global marketing strategy to drive the brand’s ambitious growth plans and further position it as a leading luxury jewellery destination.

Liu has more than 20 years of international marketing experience, including over eight years in luxury jewellery, and will be based at the company’s head office in London. He will also join De Beers Jewellers' executive committee.

He joins De Beers from Tiffany & Co. in New York, where he served as senior director of global marketing. At Tiffany, he was instrumental in creating signature experiential events, high-profile exhibitions, and concept stores, including overseeing the historic opening of The Landmark on Fifth Avenue. His prior roles span Shanghai, Toronto, and New York, with experience at renowned companies including McCann-Erickson, Procter & Gamble, and Estée Lauder.

Céline Assimon, chief executive of De Beers Jewellers, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to welcome Henry to our team. His global experience and expertise will be invaluable as we drive De Beers forward in our next phase of growth. I look forward to collaborating with Henry to further elevate our brand.”

On his new role, Liu, added: “It’s an incredible honour to join De Beers Jewellers, a uniquely creative House with extraordinary potential. De Beers is known worldwide for the artistry of its high jewellery and exceptional diamonds.

“Our goal is to see all collections recognised and cherished on a global scale. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping a narrative that resonates deeply with today’s luxury consumer, all while honouring the brand’s rich heritage.”