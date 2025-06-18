De Beers London names new CEO

Diamond company De Beers Group has appointed Emmanuelle Nodale as brand chief executive of luxury jewellery house De Beers London to spearhead a “new phase of global expansion and strategic evolution” as part of the group’s ‘Origins’ strategy.

Nodale has more than 20 years of expertise in shaping and developing global brands, and prior to joining De Beers, she held senior positions at Kering, where she played a key role in shaping strategy within the watches and jewellery division.

Most recently, Nodale served as general manager of Europe at Milan-based luxury jewellery brand Pomellato, where she led the brand’s expansion into key luxury markets, enhanced the client experience, and strengthened the brand’s high-jewellery positioning.

As CEO of De Beers London, Nodale will lead the brand as it prepares to open its Paris flagship boutique on Rue de la Paix later this year. The flagship store will be the first to showcase De Beers London’s new retail concept, which has been designed to reflect the brand’s “dedication to blending contemporary jewellery design with its unrivalled heritage in natural diamonds”.

The diamond company adds that Nodale’s appointment follows the brand’s recent transformation from De Beers Jewellers to De Beers London, a rebrand designed to capture its heritage and strengthen its position in the global luxury jewellery sector.

Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive of De Beers Brands, said in a statement: “With our new identity firmly established and the upcoming launch of our Paris flagship, Emmanuelle’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding and strengthening our position in the global luxury jewellery market as we continue to differentiate ourselves as the only luxury jewellery house with direct access to natural diamonds at their source.”

Nodale added: “I am thrilled to step into this role at such an exciting time for De Beers London. From our home in London, I’m committed to building on De Beers’ exceptional diamond legacy with a focus on design-led pieces that embody modern elegance.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented teams to enhance the desirability of our brand globally and continuing to cement its role as a premier luxury jewellery house.”