De Fursac appoints Gauthier Borsarello as creative director

Contemporary French menswear label De Fursac has named Gauthier Borsarello as its new brand creative director, effective immediately.

The appointment the French brand states “marks the start of a new chapter” for the French tailor with Borsarello selected for his expertise in vintage clothing, as the label looks to increase its international reach.

In a statement, De Fursac said that Borsarello will present his first collection for the label for spring/summer 2022.

Commenting on his new role, Borsarello, said: “I am delighted to be joining De Fursac and grateful for the trust of Elina Kousourna. De Fursac is a brand that I admire a lot. It has been dressing men since 1973 with the belief that quality clothes can also be accessible. I’m inspired by the era and neighbourhood that the brand is rooted in.

“It’s important for me to properly explore that period and its home on Rue Richelieu, Paris. Panache, youthful energy and the past glories of Parisian nightlife are all areas that I will be drawing inspiration from to start on this new chapter for the brand. It’s where my relationship with De Fursac is grounded.”

Borsarello replaces Alix Le Naour, who held the position for a decade. The label confirmed that he was stepping down to “take on new challenges”.

Elina Kousourna, managing director of De Fursac, added: “We see the appointment of Gauthier as the opening of a new chapter. Our ambition is for De Fursac to become a truly international brand that offers a unique French style and identity that pays tribute to what has made it so successful in France for almost 40 years.

“I am confident that Gauthier’s creative vision, profound knowledge of menswear and retail will help us achieve this.”

Founded in Paris in 1973, De Fursac offers tailored suits, casualwear and eveningwear for men. The brand has 60 shops, predominantly in France, and is currently developing its international presence with recent openings in the UK in Chelsea, London and Luxembourg.

Image: courtesy of De Fursac