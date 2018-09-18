Dean Rurak promoted as SVP, North America sales for Columbia brand

Columbia Sportswear has announced management changes within its North America Sales team. The company said, Dean Rurak, Columbia’s vice president of US apparel sales, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America sales for the Columbia brand, effective October 2, 2018. In this new role, the company added that Rurak will report directly to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President and Americas General Manager for Columbia Sportswear Company.

Commenting on Rurak’s new role, Fogliato said in a statement: “Dean has developed a well-rounded, global perspective of our business with a strong understanding of the Columbia brand consumer. Going forward, Dean’s leadership will be instrumental as we work to drive future growth in North America and deliver on our brand mission of unlocking the outdoors for everyone.”

Dean Rurak to succeed Joe Craig as SVP, North America sales

As a 21-year veteran with the Columbia brand, Rurak first began working with the company as a regional brand sales representative in Canada. In 2008, he relocated to Columbia’s Portland, Oregon headquarters, where over the last ten years, he served as a key strategic partner, supporting the Columbia brand through various positions in both sales and product management, including director of international merchandising, senior director of global apparel, vice president of Columbia brand apparel and, most recently, vice president of US apparel sales.

In his new role, Rurak succeeds Joe Craig, who — after 23 years representing the Columbia brand — has made the decision to retire, effective October 1, 2018. Going forward, Craig, the company added, will continue to consult with Columbia on select projects for its North America Sales team. He will also continue to represent Columbia as a board member of The Conservation Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to engaging outdoor businesses to help protect and conserve threatened wild places for their habitat and recreation values.

Picture credit:Dean Rurak via Columbia Sportswear