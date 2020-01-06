Debenhams appoints Abigail Comber as chief marketing officer

Debenhams has appointed Abigail Comber as the British retailer’s new chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 7 January.

She will be replacing Erin Brookes who is currently managing the marketing function on an interim basis.

Comber spent 24 years working at British Airways, where she most recently held roles as head of customer experience and global head of brands and marketing. She was also credited with leading the company’s critically-acclaimed sponsorship of the UK teams at the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics.

After leaving British Airways in May 2018, she worked with businesses developing turnaround plans led by marketing and customer experience.

Commenting on the new appointment in a statement, Debenhams CEO Stefaan Vansteenkiste, said: “We are delighted that Abigail is joining Debenhams. Her track record speaks for itself and her experience and understanding of customer engagement and developing digital service initiatives will be particularly important as we continue to work on transforming Debenhams into a business that can compete effectively in the rapidly-changing retail environment. I look forward to her joining our senior team and playing a key part in delivering the turnaround of the group.”

Comber commented: “With 19 million customers in the UK in stores and online, the opportunity to play an important part in developing Debenhams' customer proposition for the next decade is really exciting. I am delighted to be joining Stefaan and the team to help build a successful future for one of the UK's best-known retail businesses.”

Last week, Debenhams announced it would be shuttering 19 stores in January as it moves forward with its turnaround strategy.