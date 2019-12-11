Debenhams appoints two new non-exec directors to board

Debenhams has appointed John Walden and Kevin Conroy as non-executive directors to the board of the retailer’s parent company, Celine Jersey Topco Limited.

Walden is currently chairman of Naked Wines plc and was previously CEO of Home Retail Group plc and its principal subsidiary Argos, before stepping down following the sale of Argos to Sainsbury's in 2016. He has also held senior management roles at Best Buy Co and Sears Holdings in the US.

Conroy is the founder and CEO of media management company Conroy Media. He has held a number of senior global, strategic and operational roles at Univision, AOL and Bertelsmann. He is also currently a non-executive director of Mattress Firm.

Commenting on the new appointments in a statement, Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, said: “We are delighted to appoint two such distinguished figures to the board. John brings multi-line and multi-channel expertise with a deep understanding of the UK retail environment, while Kevin's digital/online experience and entrepreneurial background, with a wide-ranging international perspective will be very valuable.

“I know Stefaan and the operational team will welcome their insight and strategic understanding. We are assembling a strong board and, with a supportive investor group, substantial resources and a clear plan, Debenhams is well set to implement its turnaround.”