Debenhams Group names new chief technology officer

Debenhams Group, the British online retail group, has appointed Paul Aspden as chief technology officer to scale its marketplace technology and AI innovation to support its next phase of growth.

Aspden, who joined the Debenhams Group in 2023, was most recently director of technology and has been “instrumental in developing and scaling the group’s proprietary technology ecosystem,” which underpins the group’s marketplace model that has been central to the turnaround of the business.

He has more than a decade of experience leading technology and digital transformation across the retail sector and will be focused on scaling Debenhams Group’s technology platform and driving further innovation, including the expanded use of AI to enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and customer experience, in his new role.

Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group, said in a statement: “Having worked closely with Paul for the last 12 years, what's always stood out to me is the way he combines strong, technological expertise and leadership with real commercial impact. He has been instrumental in advancing the technology that underpins our marketplace model, while introducing AI-driven innovations that have supercharged both the customer experience and our operational efficiency.

“Technology has fundamentally transformed how we run the business, from stock and pricing management to how customers shop with us every day. The focus now is on scaling these capabilities further, and Paul’s leadership will be central to making that happen.”

Aspden’s appointment comes as Debenhams Group strengthens its senior leadership team, following Nikki Tattersall's joining as chief product officerto lead product strategy across the group’s youth brands.

Commenting on his new role, Aspden added: “I’m incredibly proud to step into the role of CTO. Since I joined the business, the Group has undergone a significant transformation, cementing its position as a leading online retailer while pioneering some of the most exciting innovations in the industry.

“There is a significant opportunity to go further - from scaling our platform and marketplace model, to embedding AI more deeply across the business and further enhancing how customers discover, explore and shop with us. I’m looking forward to working with the team to make the Group an even more dynamic place to shop and do business with.”

Debenhams Group is an online platform for fashion, home, and beauty, serving millions of customers across five shopping destinations: Debenhams, Karen Millen, Boohoo, Man and PLT.