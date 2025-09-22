Debenhams Group shuffles boardroom

Fast fashion conglomerate Debenhams Group – formerly Boohoo Group – has named Tom Handley as a new member of the board. Handley, who becomes an independent non-executive director for the group, will take up his position immediately. He will also sit on the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Handley’s appointment comes as Alistair McGeorge steps down as a non-executive director of the company. McGeorge, who had also served as deputy chairman for the group, initially joined the board in March 2023. John Goold will assume the role of senior independent director.

In a regulatory filing, non-executive chair of Debenhams, Tim Morris, thanked McGeorge for his contribution to the company, with the board having greatly benefited from “his significant retail and governance expertise”.

On Handley’s appointment, Morris said: "I am delighted to welcome Tom to the Board. His governance expertise will be a great asset to the board and the business as it continues to develop and grow. We are looking forward to working with him".