Debenhams makes appointment to board of parent company

Debenhams has appointed Beatrice Lafon as a non-executive director of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, the parent company of the British retailer.

Lafon has held a number of CEO roles, including at global accessories and jewellery retailer Claire's Stores from 2014 to 2016 and most recently as interim CEO at European fashion retailer Pimkie. She is also currently a non-executive director at multi-category design and distribution business Solent group, and at European womenswear retailer Orsay.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Mark Gifford, chairman of Celine Jersey Topco Limited, said: “I am so pleased that Beatrice has agreed to join our board. Her variety of experience and track record of turnaround expertise brings another dimension to the Group. We continue to strengthen the board to support Stefaan and the operational team with wide-ranging skills and knowledge and strategic perspective.

“Having made good progress in our restructuring plans and with our supportive investor group and access to substantial funding, Debenhams is well set to implement a turnaround.”