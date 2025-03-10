Debenhams names Asos veteran as business development lead

Boohoo-owned Debenhams has tapped Jo Hunt as its new business development lead. She joins the company from e-tailer Asos, where she has served in various roles of increasing responsibility over the course of 18 years.

Hunt had first entered Asos in 2006 as a buyer for women’s brands, before later becoming head of Asos Marketplace, a B2C platform for independent companies. Her most recent role was that of head of partner brands, fashion brands, which she held for over 11 years.

During this time, Hunt was tasked with helping to establish and grow Asos’ third-party brand business, while also optimising venture capital profit and forming growth strategies in certain categories, such as Modest and Bridesmaids.

She joins Debenhams at a critical time for the retailer as it continues to grow and change under the direction of Boohoo, which saved it from administration in 2021. The fast fashion group has since enacted a strategy to position Debenhams as a “digital-first, premium global brand”.

This has included a launch into the premium wear category and the appointment of a creative director, Patrick Duggans, who had initially served in similar positions at Coast and Karen Millen. Such efforts appeared to be paying off by the end of 2024, when Boohoo reported that there had been a growth in Debenhams’ marketplace, with more than 10,000 brands onboarded.

While Hunt has confirmed her new role at Debenhams on her LinkedIn page by changing her title, the appointment was initially reported on by Drapers.