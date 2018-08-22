Debenhams names Rachel Osborne its new Chief Financial Officer

Debenhams Plc has announced the appointment of Rachel Osborne as Chief Financial Officer. The company said, Osborne joins from Domino's Pizza Group Plc, where she served in the same role and has a strong retail background with previous roles at both John Lewis Plc and Kingfisher Plc. She will join Debenhams on September 17, 2018.

Commenting on Osborne’s appointment, Sergio Bucher, CEO of Debenhams, said in a statement: "I am looking forward to working with Rachel. She has deep experience across a variety of retail and customer-facing businesses and her commercial expertise will be invaluable as we build a strong financial foundation to underpin the transformation of Debenhams."

"I am delighted to be joining Debenhams. This is a challenging time for UK retail but Debenhams has a strong heritage, leading market positions and a credible plan for its future. I look forward to being part of the team delivering the transformation," added Osborne.

Meanwhile, the company added that her predecessor, Matt Smith will leave the Group on August 31, 2018.

Picture:Debenhams image library