Debenhams names Richard Jones Trading Director, global sourcing

Debenhams has announced the appointment of Richard Jones as Trading Director, Global Sourcing starting February 5, 2018. The company added that his appointment follows the recent arrival of Steven Cook as Managing Director of fashion and home and will further strengthen Debenhams’ own brand product proposition. Jones’ responsibilities will include leading Debenhams’ product development and sourcing team, which includes overseas hubs in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the new appointment, Angela Morrison, Debenhams IT and supply chain Director, said in a media release: “Richard joins Debenhams with excellent knowledge and credentials in both sourcing and product development. He will undoubtedly be a real asset as he leads Debenhams UK and international teams to improve our product offer as we continue to implement the Debenhams Redesigned strategy.”

Jones, Debenhams added, joins with a proven track record of buying and merchandising roles along with optimised sourcing and supply chain experience. He has played a significant part in developing the Sainsbury’s Tu clothing apparel business and brand. He has also held senior commercial and operational roles at Marks and Spencer plc, Tesco plc and Target, Australia.

“I am delighted to join the team at Debenhams. The brand occupies a unique and trusted position with customers and has created a strong house of brands. I am excited to lead on developing sourcing capabilities and to be a part of the Debenhams Redesigned strategy,” added Jones.

Picture credit:Richard Jones via Debenhams