Debenhams trading director Suzanne Harlow resigns

Debenhams plc has announced that Suzanne Harlow, group trading director, will step down from the board and intends to explore new opportunities elsewhere. She will leave the business on October 20, 2017.

Commenting on the restructuring, Debenhams CEO Sergio Bucher said in a media statement: "I would like to thank Suzanne personally for her support since my arrival at Debenhams in October last year. She has done an excellent job since she joined Debenhams in 1994 and over the last eight years as group trading director has driven growth in categories such as beauty, accessories, food and gift."

The company said that the group is going through a period of rapid transformation to deliver its new strategy, Debenhams Redesigned. In order to support the delivery of this strategy, the business is creating three new business units: fashion and home; beauty and beauty services; and food and events. As a result of this, the main board role of the group trading director will no longer exist and each business unit will be led by a member of the executive committee.

Going forward, the executive committee will consist of the CEO, Sergio Bucher, and the CFO, Matt Smith, together with Retail Director, Ross Clemmow; Marketing Director - Richard Cristofoli; David Smith -International Director; Angela Morrison - Technology and Supply Chain Director and Sally Hyndman, HR Director.

