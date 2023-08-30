Decathlon appoints CEO for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe (CESEE)

Decathlon has promoted André Weinert to the role of CEO for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe (CESEE).

Weinert is a Decathlon veteran, joining the sportswear giant in 2003 and working his way up the ranks before becoming the CEO of Decathlon Germany in September 2019.

He was credited with leading the German business through the pandemic, and overseeing a 70 percent increase in gross sales between 2018 and 2022, from 622 million euros to a record 1.06 billion euros.

A successor who will take the helm of Decathlon’s German business will be announced in the coming weeks, the retailer said.

In his new role, Weinert will assume responsibility for Decathlon’s business in 17 countries across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe.

Weinert said he was “very happy” to be appointed to the new position in a German press release, and noted the “exciting challenge” of working with a complex mix of markets.