Decathlon appoints CEO for newly merged UK and Ireland business

Sportswear giant Decathlon has named Elena Pecos as chief executive officer of its UK and Ireland business. The retailer confirmed the news in a LinkedIn post, in which it said her appointment marks the creation of a new leadership structure, merging the teams of the two regions.

Pecos has been at the helm of Decathlon Ireland since January 2023, and has been with the wider company since 2006, having initially started out as a sales assistant in Spain and, later, the UK. Other roles previously held by Pecos include chief financial officer for Decathlon Chile and international management control.

Pecos succeeds Eric Mazillier, who had been CEO of Decathlon UK since 2019. According to the retailer’s LinkedIn, Mazillier will be departing the company.

Alongside Pecos, Romain Gravigny has been appointed chief operating officer for the UK and Ireland business. Akin to Pecos, Gravigny also has a long history with the company, starting out in 2007. Most recently, Gravigny served as CEO of Decathlon Australia, a role he has held since January 2023.

The duo’s appointments come as Decathlon reports “real momentum” across the UK and Irish markets, which reported a 15 percent and 20 percent growth in the first half of 2025, respectively.