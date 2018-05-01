Deckers appoints William McComb to its board of directors

Deckers Brands has announced the appointment of William L. McComb to its board of birectors. The company said, McComb brings expertise in building strong brands and leveraging omni-channel consumer engagement strategies. Coinciding with this appointment, Deckers also announced that John G. Perenchio has resigned from the board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bill to the Deckers board,” said John Gibbons, Chairman of the board in a statement, adding, “He brings valuable and additive skills to our team, including experience in building strong brands through strategic portfolio development in the fashion lifestyle and footwear sectors, as well as evolving direct-to-consumer relationships through digital engagement.”

McComb served as chief executive officer of Liz Claiborne, Inc. (renamed Fifth & Pacific Companies, Inc. in 2012) and was a member of the company’s board of directors from November 2006 to February 2014. He led the company’s succession in management and name to Kate Spade & Company. McComb also previously served in various management positions of Johnson & Johnson, including company group chairman.

“I am delighted and honoured to join the Deckers board of directors. In Deckers, I see a company with great opportunities, a board eager to drive value creation, and a management team deeply committed to unlocking growth and profitability,” added McComb.

McComb is currently an advisor to Bain & Company’s digital consulting practice. He serves on the boards of the Center for Business Analytics at the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Business, and The Marshall Project, a NYC based non-profit, where he chairs the nominating and governance committee. He formerly served on the boards of the American Apparel and Footwear Association and the National Retail Federation, among others.

Perenchio, the company added, has served as a member of the Deckers board since 2005 and was serving on the board’s compensation committee and corporate governance committee.

