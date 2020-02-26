Deckers Brands appoints Juan Figuereo as Independent Director

Deckers Brands has announced the appointment of Juan R. Figuereo to its board of directors effective March 1, 2020. He currently serves as a director and chair of the audit committee at PVH Corp. and as a venture partner with Ocean Azul Partners, an early-stage investments fund based in South Florida. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

"I am excited to join the Deckers Board of Directors," said Figuereo, adding, "I look forward to the opportunity to contribute my expertise to this dynamic portfolio of brands, as they continue to drive their key strategies and engage with consumers around the world."

The company said in a statement that Figuereo served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Revlon, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and personal care products, from 2016 to 2017. From 2012 to 2015, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of NII Holdings, Inc., a wireless communication services provider under the Nextel brand.

From 2009 to 2012, Figuereo served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Newell Brands, Inc., a global marketer of consumer and commercial products, and from 2007 to 2009 he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cott Corporation. Figuereo has also served in senior management positions at Walmart Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc.

Picture:UGG website