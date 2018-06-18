Deckers Brands promotes Steve Fasching to Chief Financial Officer

Deckers Brands has appointed Steve Fasching to Chief Financial Officer effective July 16, 2018. The company said, Fasching previously served as the company's senior vice president, corporate strategy, planning & investor relations. He succeeds Tom George, who will transition concurrent with Fasching's appointment.

“After a thorough executive search, we found Steve to be best positioned to take on the role. He possesses a deep understanding of our business, has demonstrated a strong track record of performance, and has displayed tremendous leadership in his service to the company. His extensive financial and strategic experience will be a huge asset to Deckers as we enter our next phase of growth," said Dave Powers, CEO and President of Deckers in a media statement.

Fasching held senior finance-related roles at Princess Cruises prior to joining Deckers in August 2011 as vice president, strategic financial planning. He was elevated to vice president, strategy & investor relations in 2016 and was promoted to senior vice president, corporate strategy, planning & investor relations in February 2018.

"Having been with Deckers for the past seven years and fortunate to serve in various roles, I am excited to take this next step. I look forward to leading our finance team while driving our business forward with a portfolio of exciting brands that resonate with consumers across the globe," added Fasching.

Commenting on Fasching’s new role at Deckers, John Gibbons, Chairman of the board said: "Steve has been an invaluable member of the Deckers global finance team. His promotion demonstrates the board's ongoing commitment to its comprehensive management succession process and provides our stockholders a CFO with an unparalleled understanding of our business and who is in the best position to continue our strong momentum."

