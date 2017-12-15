Deckers says stockholders voted to re-elect all its directors

After a 10-month battle with shareholder Marcato Capital Management that owns an 8.5 percent stake in the firm, Deckers Brands has announced that based on the preliminary vote count following its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders.

The company said in a statement that the outcome reaffirms that the company is on the right track. “We remain focused on continuing our strategic transformation as we optimize our retail strategy, improve operating profits, refresh our board and return capital to stockholders,” it added.

Deckers further said that stockholders have voted to re-elect all of Deckers’ directors – John M. Gibbons, Karyn O. Barsa, Nelson C. Chan, Michael F. Devine III, John G. Perenchio, David Powers, James E. Quinn, Lauri M. Shanahan and Bonita C. Stewart – to the Deckers board.

