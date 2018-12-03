Delpozo announces Lutz Huelle as new Creative Director

Spanish label Delpozo has appointed a new Creative Director: Lutz Huelle. He is succeeding Josep Font, who stepped down from the role in September after six years working for the company.

Born in Germany but based in Paris, Huelle worked at Martin Margiela before launching his eponymous label in 2000, which he will continue to develop alongside his new position. He has also consulted for several brands, including Brioni and Max Mara Fashion Group.

“I am very pleased with Lutz taking the helm of the creative direction of Delpozo and for this new chapter of the house”, said Pedro Trolez, President and Owner of Delpozo, in a statement. “He has a long history in the industry and great energy. I am looking forward to this new collection”.

Huelle shares the excitement: “I have always loved Delpozo for its unique style and positioning, and I’m proud and excited to be part of this new chapter”, added the designer. He is set to oversee the Fall/Winter 2019 collection, which will be presented by appointment during the next London Fashion Week, but his complete vision for the brand will only be seen in the Spring 2020 collection.

