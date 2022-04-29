Delta Apparel taps new board member

Delta Apparel has appointed Sonya E. Medina to its board of directors.

Medina has over 22 years of multi-industry and federal government experience. She spent seven years as a White House Commissioned Officer, as well as over 15 years in the business sector.

For four years she served as vice president of community and external affairs at US beverage distributor Silver Eagle Distributors, and has been a board director at Papa Johns since 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome [Medina] to the Delta Apparel board,” said chair and CEP Robert W. Humphreys in a statement.

He continued: “[Medina’s] extensive background, including familiarity with serving on a public company’s board of directors, her proven leadership record, and global experience will contribute greatly to the company and our shareholders. We look forward to having her valuable perspective on our board."