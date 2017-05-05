Delta Galil confirms its search for a new CEO

As Paula Schneider stepped down as chief executive officer this past week, Delta Galil is wasting no time on finding a replacement. The company has confirmed that it is searching for a new CEO effective now.

Schneider left her position after serving approximately six months at the company. Coming as the chief executive officer of ill-fated American Apparel, it seems that she has now left another post. For her replacement, so far there have not been any immediate fill-ins, but Delta Galil is beginning its search. “We are conducting a search for a leader for DG Premium Brands who can help realize its full potential. We wish Paula well in her future endeavors,” the company told WWD.

Currently, the company is still aiming to build its brand and move forward with its current Senior Leadership Team. Marty Marstiller and Jenna Habayeb will be reporting to Isaac Dabah, global CEO of Delta Galil Industries in the meantime. As the company continues to search for a replacement, there are no public announcements on whether or not Schneider has started with a new company.