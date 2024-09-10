Delta Galil names Yaniv Benedek as CFO

Delta Galil Industries, manufacturer and marketer of intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel has appointed Yaniv Benedek as chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 9, 2024.

The company said in a release that Benedek, who joined the company in 2011, most recently served as CFO of Delta Israel Brands.

“Yaniv’s financial and management experience and success in driving the growth of our Delta Israel Brands business have prepared him exceedingly well for the role of CFO of Delta Galil Industries,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil Industries.

Benedek, the company added, brings global experience across due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, strategic business development, and the establishment of new business initiatives to his new role.

He initially joined Delta Galil in 2011 as an accountant and has held several key positions during his tenure, including vice president of global taxation and company secretary. He was promoted to CFO of Delta Israel Brands in 2021, when that company went public, to manage its financial system, spearhead business development, maintain investor relations and coordinate activities with the board of directors.