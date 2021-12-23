Delvaux names new chief brand officer

Delvaux has a new chief brand officer at the helm. Ermanno Piraes has been named to the position, marking the latest executive shakeup since the brand was acquired by Richemont.

Previously, Piraes worked as press director of Fendi, but he is no stranger to Delvaux. He joined Delvaux over a decade ago before his stint at Fendi.

Piraes joins the company just three months after Delvaux reinstalled Jean-Marc Loubier as CEO after two years away from the brand. In his new role, Piraes will oversee press, public relations, events, and digital communications.