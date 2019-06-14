Denim brand DL1961 appoints new chief executive

Sustainable denim brand DL1961 has named Zahra Ahmed as its next chief executive as it looks to push forward with its ambitions of becoming a “global leader in denim innovation, focusing on sustainability through experiential retail”.

Ahmed, who has grown up in the family DL1961 denim business that her mother and father founded in 2008, has previously overseen all international sales and marketing as vice president of marketing and e-commerce.

“Growing up in the family business of denim, I am very passionate about building a denim brand for the next generation,” explained Ahmed in a press statement. “The core principles of DL have always been centred around technology, resulting in a product that is made mindfully.”

Ahmed added: "For me, sustainability is a journey powered by innovation and through the DL platform we have an opportunity to inform consumers on how to make conscious choices. Our goals for this year are to continue to merge technology and sustainability with high-quality product that looks great and feels even better.”

DL1961 has always focused on how denim was made, and what improvements can be made at every step of the process, it uses premium materials and innovative fibres alongside the most efficient production methods available, to ensure that the product not only looks good and feels great, but also does better for the environment.

Image: courtesy of DL1961