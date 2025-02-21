Denim trade fair Kingpins appoints new CEO

Vivian Wang has been appointed CEO of Kingpins Show, after the denim fair's founder, Andrew Olah, announced his decision to step down. Olah will remain as an advisor, according to the press release.

Wang has been involved with Kingpins since its inception, and had previously served as managing director and head of sales for a long period of time.

The fair has grown into a biannual event in New York and Amsterdam since its inception and is held once a year in China.

In a statement, Olah said: “From the beginning, I wanted Kingpins to be more than just a trade show. I envisioned a global platform where the denim community could come together to share ideas, tackle challenges, and celebrate the artistry and innovation behind every pair of jeans.

"Seeing how far we’ve come — and knowing it’s in such capable hands with Vivian — gives me great confidence in the future of Kingpins.”