Departing head of fashion and design at ArtEZ knighted

Matthijs Boelee has been appointed Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau. The departing head of ArtEZ’s fashion and design department received the royal decoration during his farewell at the school. This was announced in a press release from the municipality of Arnhem.

Boelee is leaving the academy after 35 years. He started as a lecturer and later became head of the fashion and design department. He received the honour for his dedication to students and alumni of the academy. “Thanks in part to his extensive network and efforts, many students were able to find employment in the fashion sector,” the statement said.

Mayor Marcouch of Arnhem presented the award to Boelee. “Mr Boelee was much more than the head of the department. He was an example of a teacher who not only taught professional knowledge but was also a mentor to his students, thereby contributing to their development. Because no one reaches the finish line alone, but can do so with the help of parents, teachers and other professionals. Mr Boelee worked tirelessly, both inside and outside office hours, for his students, for the programme and for the profession.”

Boelee will be succeeded after the summer by Sanne Schepers, a former student of ArtEZ and of Boelee. She graduated in 2011. She now forms a duo with Anne Bosman, with whom she runs the Schepers Bosman brand.