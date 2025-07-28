Depop names Peter Semple as CEO

Resale marketplace Depop has appointed Peter Semple as chief executive officer. He will take up the role from August 1 after serving as the platform’s interim CEO since May 2025.

Prior to Depop, Semple already held notable experience at tech firms, including Google, where he was part of a small innovation team at Google Creative Lab.

He then joined Depop in 2019 as chief marketing officer, a role in which he was credited with shaping the “strategic vision of the business” and leading the creative team to fuel growth and cultural relevance.

It is the platform’s “remarkable momentum in recent years” that Josh Silverman, chief executive officer of Depop’s parent firm Etsy, notes in a statement regarding Semple’s appointment.

Silverman adds: “During Peter’s time as interim CEO, he demonstrated not only a proven ability to lead and inspire teams, but showed his dedication to the Depop mission and its community.

“He brings a strong understanding of Depop’s position in culture and resale and we couldn’t be more confident in his vision for the future.”

In his own statement, Semple said he is excited to permanently step into the helm position and “lead the business through this next phase of growth”.

“Together with our incredible team, I am committed to accelerating our mission to make fashion circular,” he continued.