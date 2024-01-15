Derek Lam becomes creative director of Câllas

Designer Derek Lam is set to join the Italian brand, Câllas, as its latest creative director. The first collection by his hand will already be presented during the upcoming February, as part of New York Fashion Week. The news was reported by WWD and FashionNetwork, among other media outlets.

Lam is no stranger to the Câllas brand. In fact, the label was founded by Han-Hendrik Schlottmann, Lam's husband, and Marco Panzeri. The brand focuses on luxury women's fashion with a modern style.

"With Câllas, I want to create clothes for discerning women who appreciate fashion of sustainable quality produced responsibly. My immediate goal is to establish a clear and recognizable brand identity, focusing on distinctive silhouettes in all categories with Câllas' ethos of responsibly made luxury fashion," Lam told FashionNetwork.