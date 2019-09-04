Design Academy Eindhoven appoints new Director of education and research

Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) has announced the appointment of director, art and education innovator, conductor and performing musician Raf De Keninck as its new Director of education and research. The company said in a statement that he joins the three-person executive board, alongside the Creative Director Joseph Grima and Director of organisation, Mechtild van den Hombergh and replaces Jurriënne Ossewold, former director of education and research.

Starting November 1, 2019, De Keninck will take charge of the bachelor’s and master’s tracks at the academy, with responsibility for the curriculum. De Keninck will also oversee the development of academic research in terms of both substance and education.

De Keninck, the company added, has worked for Fontys School of Fine and Performing Arts (FHK) in Tilburg since 2012 as director of the music department, where he was responsible for four schools of music: the Academy of Music Education, the Conservatory, the Rock Academy and Master of Music. Over the past five years he has devised and implemented a number of striking innovations in education, among them the establishment of the completely new Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

De Keninck studied at the Royal Conservatoire in Antwerp, graduating with distinction as a Master in Music, and also holds a degree as a conductor and chamber musician. In addition to several international prizes, he received the renowned ‘Fugatrofee’ for his lifetime achievement in supporting and promoting Flemish music. He founded the Ensemble Emanon (renamed the Vlaams Sinfonietta in 2012) and was its artistic leader.

Picture credit:Julie Verlinden for Design Academy Eindhoven