Designer Brands appoints William Jordan as Chief Growth Officer

Designer Brands Inc. has announced the appointment of William “Bill” L. Jordan as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. The company said in a statement, previously, Jordan served as executive vice president and president, DSW since February 2019. As part of this transition, the company added, Roger Rawlins will serve as Interim President, DSW, in addition to his duties as Chief Executive Officer of Designer Brands. The company has also reiterated its outlook for the full year.

“As DBI executes its growth initiatives to increase our market share, via differentiated products and differentiated shopping experiences, we believe Bill’s expertise is best utilized to help guide and grow our organization as a whole,” said Rawlins, adding, “Based on preliminary, unaudited results, we expect to meet our previously stated full year 2019 guidance.”

William “Bill” Jordan takes over as Chief Growth Officer of Designer Brands

As Chief Growth Officer, the company further said, Jordan will work closely with the management team to chart Designer Brands’ strategic growth opportunities. He will synergistically utilize the DBI capabilities of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company retail expertise, Camuto best-in-class design and sourcing and the Affiliated Business Group leased business acumen to expand the business.

“This is a pivotal time for Designer Brands, and I look forward to working closely with Roger in this new capacity to help advance our company-wide growth initiatives and create value for all of our stakeholders,” added Jordan.

Prior to becoming President, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Jordan held a variety of positions at Designer Brands over the past 14 years, including chief administrative officer, executive vice president & chief legal officer of DSW and president of Town Shoes. Before his time at DSW, Jordan was corporate counsel for Lancaster Colony Corporation and spent time at Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP in Columbus, Ohio, where he specialized in corporate securities and mergers & acquisitions law.

Picture:Designer Brands website