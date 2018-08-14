Destination Maternity appoints Andrea Funk to its board of directors

Destination Maternity Corporation has announced the appointment of Andrea J. Funk to its board of directors, effective immediately. Funk, the company said, brings over 20 years of public and private company leadership experience, with a focus on financial expertise, strategic operations, corporate governance and manufacturing and has also led successful turnarounds and restructurings for multiple companies.

Commenting on Funk’s appointment to the board, Anne-Charlotte Windal, Destination Maternity’s Independent Chair of the board of directors, said in a statement: “As an experienced public company director and a former CEO of a global manufacturing and distribution company, Andrea brings key governance experience as well as a diverse skill set to Destination Maternity’s board. We believe she will leverage her extensive experience to help the company optimize operational execution and enhance shareholder value.”

Andrea Funk joins Destination Maternity’s board

Funk, the company added, currently serves on the boards of directors and audit committees of Crown Holdings and TouchPoint, Inc. She previously served as chief executive officer of Cambridge-Lee Industries, LLC, a copper-focused manufacturer and distributor, from 2013-2018, and also served as the chief financial officer and treasurer from 2011-2013. As CEO of Cambridge-Lee, she was responsible for the strategic direction of the company where she delivered record financial results including reduced manufacturing costs and decreased administrative costs.

“I’ve always admired Destination Maternity’s brand portfolio and look forward to being a part of Destination Maternity’s ongoing transformation,” added Funk.

Funk previously held senior positions at Carpenter Technology and Arrow International (now Teleflex). She started her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young.

Picture:A Pea in the Pod website