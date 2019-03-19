Destination Maternity appoints Lisa Gavales to its board

Destination Maternity Corporation has appointed Lisa Gavales to the board of directors, effective March 18, 2019. The company said in a statement that Gavales brings over 25 years of public and private company leadership experience, with a focus on retail, digital and strategic operations, ecommerce, corporate governance, and marketing. She will be a member of the firm’s nominating & corporate governance committee. The company added that in conjunction with this appointment, current board member Holly Alden has resigned to pursue other interests.

Commenting on Gavales’ appointment, Anne-Charlotte Windal, Destination Maternity’s Independent Chair of the board of directors, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to our board of directors and look forward to benefiting from her strong operational leadership experience and background in brand building, digital and ecommerce. We would also like to thank Holly for her many contributions to Destination Maternity’s ongoing transformation.”

Gavales has served interim leadership positions for Bluestem Brands since October 2017, first as president of its Northstar portfolio and since February 2018 as interim CEO. Before Bluestem, she was chairman, chief executive officer and president of Things Remembered. Prior to that, she served as president and chief marketing officer of Talbots. Before joining Talbots in 2013, Gavales was executive vice president, chief marketing officer and chief digital officer at Express and also started Express.com.

“I am honoured to join the Destination Maternity board of directors and to work with an exceptional company at such an exciting point in its growth trajectory,” added Gavales.

Earlier in her career, Gavales spent over a decade at Bloomingdale’s, where she held a variety of positions including general merchandise manager and senior vice president of marketing and was responsible for the launch of Bloomingdales.com. She currently also sits on the boards of Bluestem, True Religion, and Goodwill of Greater Cleveland.

Picture:Facebook/A Pea in the Pod