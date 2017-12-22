Destination Maternity appoints Peter Longo to its board of directors

Destination Maternity has announced the addition of Peter Longo, previously president of Macy's logistics/operations, to its board of directors, effective immediately.

"As a board, we have been actively evaluating our composition and size. Following significant study and engagement with stockholders, we decided to recruit individuals, who possess diverse skills and experience, to help further the company's turnaround and drive long-term profitable growth. With this in mind, we are pleased to welcome Peter to the Destination Maternity Board," said Barry Erdos, Chairman of Destination Maternity in a media release.

In this role at Macy’s, Longo, the company said, was pivotal in leading the business plan development and implementation for the logistics and technology infrastructure to support Macy's e-commerce efforts as well as the company's transition to omnichannel involving the analytics, operations, and systems for a flexible fulfillment network. Prior to this role, he functioned in a senior level capacity during the significant integrations of then Federated Department Stores with Macy's and the May Company, and the administrative and organizational restructuring of the company.

Longo has also served as co-chair of VICS (Voluntary Industry Collaboration & Solutions) and served on the Board of Governors for GS1-US and GS1-Global. In 2015 he received the Roger Milliken Award for outstanding contribution to industry collaboration and for his leadership in bringing RFID technology to the retail supply chain.

Picture:Destination Maternity website