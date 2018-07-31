Destination Maternity extends CEO Marla Ryan’s contract

Destination Maternity Corporation has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Officer Marla Ryan from July 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018, the date by which, the company said, it intends to enter into a new and more complete employment agreement.

Commenting on the development, the company’s Independent Chair of the board of directors, Anne-Charlotte Windal, said in a statement: “Since late May 2018, the compensation committee has commenced a comprehensive review of the company’s pay practices with the goal of establishing a stronger link between pay and performance. The compensation committee has determined it is in the company’s best interests to extend Marla Ryan’s initial employment contract while the comprehensive review is in process so that Ryan’s new employment agreement can incorporate the results of the committee’s comprehensive review.”

According to the company’s website, Ryan has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Destination Maternity Corporation since May 30, 2018 and May 23, 2018 respectively. Ryan is the founder and CEO of Lola Advisors LLC. Prior to founding Lola Advisors LLC, she was employed by Lands’ End from 2009 through 2017, most recently serving as senior vice president of retail. From 2009 to 2012, Ryan held various senior positions at Lands’ End, including senior vice president of Global Omni-Merchandising and vice president of retail. From 2002 to 2009, she served in various senior positions at J.Crew, including vice president of Crewcuts, J.Crew’s children’s apparel division. Prior to that, she served in various merchandising and management roles at Brooks Brothers, American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch and The Gap, Inc.

Picture:Facebook/Motherhood Maternity