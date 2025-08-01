Diadora USA names new director of sales

Sportswear and footwear brand Diadora USA has appointed John Moloznik as its new director of sales to accelerate growth across American markets.

Moloznik, who has more than a decade of high-impact experience in the sporting goods industry, has been brought on to drive Diadora’s sales strategy and deepen relationships with key wholesale partners across the US, as the Italian sportswear brand looks to push growth in the region.

In his role, Moloznik will oversee Diadora's sales organisation, with a focus on developing robust go-to-market strategies, fostering high-value relationships, and strengthening Diadora’s presence across all categories, with a strong focus on its running category.

Moloznik spent 18 years at Fleet Feet, most recently serving as vice president of business development and franchise operations, where he led strategic sales growth initiatives, executed successful omnichannel strategies, and spearheaded the opening of more than 100 retail stores nationwide.

Bryan Poerner, president and chief executive of Diadora USA, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome John to the Diadora family. His exceptional track record at Fleet Feet and his holistic approach to sales and business development will be invaluable as we expand our reach, build deeper wholesale partnerships, and serve more athletes and consumers nationwide.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Moloznik said: “This role combines everything I love - building authentic retail partnerships, developing great teams, and helping iconic brands reach new audiences. Diadora has a proud Italian heritage and a bold vision for the future, and I’m honoured to help drive its growth across the US.”