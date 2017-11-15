Dick’s Sporting Goods appoints chief technology officer

Dick’s Sporting Goods has appointed Paul Gaffney as Chief Technology Officer, effective November 20, 2017. In this role, the company said, Gaffney will be responsible for the company's technology, including infrastructure, ecommerce platforms and new and evolving digital platforms.

"Paul is joining the company at a critical time as we're evolving every day through our digital transformation efforts," said Edward W. Stack, the company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer in a press release, adding, "Paul's experience will make an immediate impact on the company and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Dick’s family."

Gaffney joins the company from The Home Depot, where he most recently served as the senior vice president of information technology, responsible for the organization's software engineering, user-centered design and applications. At The Home Depot, the company added, Gaffney was responsible for leading their digital revolution, inspiring the engineering team to deliver customer focused software to millions of customers and over 400,000 associates.

"I'm excited to join the Dick’s Sporting Goods team at this important time of focus and investment in technology as a key enabler to better communicate with and serve our customers," added Gaffney.

Throughout his career, Gaffney held a variety of senior leadership roles, including president and CEO with AAA Northern California.

Picture:Facebook/Dick's Sporting Goods