Dick’s Sporting Goods names Navdeep Gupta as CFO

Dick’s Sporting Goods has appointed Navdeep Gupta as executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective October 1, 2021. The company said in a statement that Gupta will be responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, accounting, business development and procurement functions.

The company added that Gupta, who has been with Dick’s since November 2017 as senior vice president, finance & chief accounting officer, succeeds Lee Belitsky, who has served as executive vice president, chief financial officer, since October 2016. Belitsky will remain with Dick’s as EVP and continue to oversee several key areas – supply chain, real estate, construction and GameChanger.

“We are delighted to announce Navdeep’s promotion,” said Lauren Hobart, the company’s president and CEO, adding, “His keen financial acumen and strategic vision will be instrumental to the continued growth of the company.”

Prior to joining Dick’s, Gupta spent 11 years at Advance Auto Parts, Inc. in various leadership roles, most recently serving as senior vice president of finance. Earlier in his career, Gupta held a variety of management roles at Sprint Nextel, and he served as a Lieutenant in the Indian Navy.

“I am extremely honored to support Lauren and Ed during the next phase of our growth journey,” added Gupta.

Belitsky joined Dick’s in 1997 as vice president & controller. During his tenure, he has held numerous roles, including EVP, product development and PAR; SVP, product development; SVP, store operations and distribution/transportation; SVP, strategic planning & analysis and treasury services; SVP, chief risk and compliance officer; and treasurer.