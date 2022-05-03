Dickies names new global chief marketing officer

Workwear brand Dickies, a VF Corporation brand, has named Sarah Crockett as its new global chief marketing officer.

Crockett joins from Backcountry where she served as chief marketing officer overseeing marketing efforts for the outdoor retail company’s North American portfolio of brands. Before Backcountry, Crockett was chief marketing officer for Burton Snowboard and also held senior marketing roles at REI and Vans, a brand also owned by VF Corp.

In her new role at Dickies, Crockett will help the brand celebrate its 100th anniversary this year and reaffirm its commitment to its workwear roots while marking its adoption into the lifestyle market. Crockett will report to the company’s global brand president, Denny Bruce, and serve on the Dickies executive leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Bruce said in a statement: “Sarah brings deep industry knowledge and experience, driving marketing innovation for strategic business growth at a global scale. As we continue to focus on global growth, I know Sarah’s expertise will help accelerate our business through a digital-first mindset as we look to deepen our relationships with consumer communities globally.”