Dickies names new vice president of global marketing

US workwear brand Dickies, part of VF Corporation, has named Denise Anderson as its new vice president of global marketing.

Dickies, known for its craftsmanship, durability and quality, is currently focused on “a return to its roots,” and said that Anderson would “bring her deep expertise in marketing to the brand as it enters its next chapter”.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, Anderson joins the Dickies team from Smartwool, another VF Corporation brand, where she has spent the last nine years across various marketing and creative roles, including leading global brand marketing and creative design for the last four years.

In her most recent role, Anderson helped the brand grow and evolve its approach to consumer communications while transforming the marketing and creative team structure to be better integrated into the organisation.