Diesel appoints Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America

Diesel has confirmed it has appointed former Stuart Weitzman executive Eraldo Poletto as its chief executive for North America with immediate effect.

Poletto, described by the fashion brand as an “expert on the US market,” joins Diesel from footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, where he was chief executive and brand president since 2018. Before that, he was managing director of several Italian companies, including Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla, where he played a significant role in the brands’ development on a global scale.

As Diesel’s CEO for North America, Poletto will be responsible for the company’s development in what the brand states is a key market with “great growth potential,” and will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini.

His appointment comes as Diesel looks to strengthen its presence in the US and Canada with new stores opening in strategic locations in both countries.

Commenting on the appointment, Piombini said in a statement: “On behalf of the entire Diesel team, I want to give a warm welcome to Eraldo Poletto. In his new role, Eraldo will have the opportunity to capitalise on his long experience in the industry to drive the growth of our brand in the USA and Canada. His experience with leading fashion brands, combined with his vision and determination, will be invaluable resources for us.”

Poletto added: “I am very proud to join the team at Diesel, a brand I admire which created an innovative unconventional style before many others. I shall be taking on my new position in the OTB Group with great energy and also with a commitment to contribute to Diesel’s growth on the North American market at a time of great opportunities.”