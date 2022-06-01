Diesel names Eraldo Poletto as global chief executive

Diesel, part of the OTB Group, has promoted Eraldo Poletto to global chief executive officer, replacing Massimo Piombini.

Poletto is currently chief executive officer of Diesel North America and will take up his new role on July 1.

Commenting on the promotion, Diesel said in a statement that Poletto, who has more than 30 years of experience in the luxury and retail industry, has “extensive know extensive knowledge of the company and has already been instrumental in developing Diesel's new market strategy”.

Before working at Diesel, Poletto served as chief executive and brand president at footwear brand Stuart Weitzman and chief executive at Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla, where he drove the global growth of the brands.

Replacing Poletto as head of North America will be Donald Kohler, a seasoned executive with “considerable knowledge of the international fashion industry”. Kohler has held key positions such as president of Burberry Americas, chief executive officer of Americas and chief retail officer at Ferragamo and president of Ann Taylor Group.