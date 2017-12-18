Diesel parts ways with Nicola Formichetti

It’s the next round of designer musical chairs, and next up is Diesel’s artistic director Nicola Formichetti. The designer, who is also the force behind Nicopanda, announced this morning on social media that him and the brand would be parting ways after nearly five years. Formichetti first joined the brand in 2013 as their first artistic director.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the year, and his departure from the brand appears to be very amicable. Diesel founder Renzo Russo thanked Formichetti for the work he has done for the brand, and didn’t immediately name a successor. Instead, he appears to be exploring a different design model for Diesel that doesn’t involve a chief artistic director in the face of a changing market.

Nicola Formichetti’s contract with Diesel comes to an end

Formichetti took to Instagram to say “All great things come to and end, and this December I will be stepping down as artistic director of @diesel .Thank you all at diesel for the most amazing 5years!! And thank you @renzorusso for allowing me to be creative. It was so much fun!!! Wishing Diesel all the best for the next chapter.”

In the face of his departure from Diesel, Formichetti’s Nicopanda brand has been elevating its profile. The brand has recently debuted collaborations with Urban Outfitters and Champion. He will also be going forward with his partnership with Uniqlo.

Earlier this year, Formichetti teamed up with Amazon Fashion Europe for a Nicopanda capsule collection, which was a proven success. Nicopanda is expected to announce a collaboration with a major retailer soon. For 2018, the brand also has plans to expand their wholesale business.

In addition to his design projects, Formichetti is also creative director of his own magazine, Free. He is still working on styling projects too, having recently collaborated with Mario Testino. Formichetti is also known for his work as Lady Gaga’s stylist when her popularity skyrocketed in 2009.

Although it’s the end of an era for Diesel, it’s just the next chapter for Formichetti.

Photo: Paul Zimmerman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP